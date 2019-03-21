Related Program: 
Current Sports | March 21, 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we kick off the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament with Al previewing MSU's matchup with Bradley later today. Listen as Al breaks down Bradley's roster and gives his score prediction. In segment two we look at the bracket as a whole as Al and Jack give you some upset picks in the first round and compare final fours. We close out the show by playing for you some audio from Cassius Winston and Foster Loyer from Des Moines, Iowa as the Spartans get ready for their first round matchup. 

