Current Sports | March 23, 2021 | Realities Of The Deshaun Watson Allegations, NCAA Sweet 16 Set

We discuss the disturbing details centered on Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Also, the Sweet 16 is set in the NCAA Tournament. And yes,... it includes the Michigan Wolverines.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, we recap the wild NCAA Tournament, which has now revealed the Sweet 16 field! Michigan was able to squeak by LSU in a thriller of a game last night. Also, Al dives into the sexual assault allegations centered upon Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. How big of a factor is race playing in regards to the outlook of Watson right now? The MSU football team has also begun Spring ball! That, and so much more.

Episode 1768