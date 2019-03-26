Related Program: 
Current Sports | March 26, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 29 minutes ago

MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Duke basketball; MSU women's basketball; Suzy Merchant


Credit w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by taking a look at this year's MSU basketball team. Listen as Al talks about how this team has fared relative to his expectations for them from the beginning of the year. From there, Al asks the rest of the Current Sports crew what the Spartans need to accomplish in this tournament moving forward to atone for losing in the round of 32 to Syracuse last season. In segment two, we are joined by Joseph Dandron, WKAR intern and assistant sports director for WDBM's Impact Sports. Al and Joe discuss the MSU women's basketball team falling to Notre Dame in the second round of the NCAA tournament over the weekend. Al asks Joe how far the team has come since the beginning of the season and where head coach Suzy Merchant and the rest of this team will go moving forward.

