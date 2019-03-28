Current Sports | March 28, 2019

NFL rule changes; NFL pass interference rule change; NFL football; MLB opening day; Tom Goldman;

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we begin by continuing our conversation from yesterday's show regarding the NFL's recent rule change allowing teams to challenge pass interference calls. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on the rule change and Jack and Al debate how this will affect the NFL moving forward. In segment two, we play for you an NPR piece courtesy of Tom Goldman on Opening Day 2019 in the MLB and how viewership is down for the sport of baseball nationwide. We conclude the show by playing for you the audio from Tom Izzo's press conference from Monday previewing tomorrow night's game between the Michigan State Spartans and the LSU Tigers.

Episode 1400