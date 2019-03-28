Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | March 28, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 6 minutes ago

NFL rule changes; NFL pass interference rule change; NFL football; MLB opening day; Tom Goldman; 


Credit Twitter/Detroit Tigers

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we begin by continuing our conversation from yesterday's show regarding the NFL's recent rule change allowing teams to challenge pass interference calls. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on the rule change and Jack and Al debate how this will affect the NFL moving forward. In segment two, we play for you an NPR piece courtesy of Tom Goldman on Opening Day 2019 in the MLB and how viewership is down for the sport of baseball nationwide. We conclude the show by playing for you the audio from Tom Izzo's press conference from Monday previewing tomorrow night's game between the Michigan State Spartans and the LSU Tigers.

Episode 1400

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
NFL Rule Changes
will the nfl's new pass interference rule be beneficial?
NFL Football
mlb opening day 2019
tom goldman
Tom Izzo Press Conference
MSU Basketball

Related Content

Current Sports | March 26, 2019

By Jack Kirwan Mar 26, 2019
Suzy Merchant in radio studio
w.r. richards / WKAR-MSU

MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Duke basketball; MSU women's basketball; Suzy Merchant