March Madness; Michigan Basketball; Texas Tech Basketball; Michigan State Basketball; LSU Basketball;

It's Gameday! On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al recaps late night's March Madness action including Michigan's embarassing exit from the tourney. Then we preiview MSU's Sweet 16 matchup against 3 seed LSU. Later Ray from Indiana calls in with a homemade song about Michigan's exit from the tourney. Finally we close the show with another edition of Fit Fridays.

Episode 1401