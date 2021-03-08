Current Sports | March 8, 2021 | MSU Basketball Proves Doubters Wrong... Again

The Michigan State men's basketball team pulled off the upset yesterday at the Breslin Center over in-state rival Michigan. How did it happen and does this now put the Spartans in the NCAA Tournament?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into the major MSU men's basketball win over rival Michigan on Sunday afternoon. How were the Spartans able to pull off the upset over the No.2 Wolverines? Al gives thoughts and tells you why the dub just punched the Spartans ticket to the big dance, regardless of what happens in the Big Ten Tournament. Also, hear what head coach Tom Izzo had to say on the win and how the mother of Rocket Watts helped inspire an unforgettable performance. That, and more!

Episode 1759