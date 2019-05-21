Current Sports | May 21, 2019

Brian Calloway; Diamond Classic; Grand Ledge High School; Mason High School; Mt. Pleasant High School; Fowlerville High School; Ed Outslay

The Diamond Classic is here. On Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the high school baseball tournament that features the best high school teams from Mid-Michigan with Lansing State Journal Lead Prep Writer Brian Calloway. They talk about which teams are the favorite to win, and also dive into the re-seeding and restructuring of playoff highschool sports. Also, Al talks about Providence Head Coach staying put with his current team instead of taking the job offer at the University of Michigan, noting some fan reactions. Ryan Walker, son of WKAR's Brad Walker and freshman picther for Huntington University, joins the show to talk abiut his first year pitching, and how he's rooting for his former High School Eaton Rapids to win the Diamond Classic. Towards the end of the show, Al gives his opinion on the Golden State Warriors and their insane succes they've been having, and says who deserves more praise than what they have actually received for this success. To finish off, Al gives his thoughts on the confrontation involving Ezekiel Elliott and another male that ended up with Elliott getting arrested, and gives predictions on how this will impact his future with the Dallas Cowboys.

Episode 1434