Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | May 21, 2019

By Alec Reo 17 minutes ago

Brian Calloway; Diamond Classic; Grand Ledge High School; Mason High School; Mt. Pleasant High School; Fowlerville High School; Ed Outslay


Credit WKAR / Current Sports TV

The Diamond Classic is here. On Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down the high school baseball tournament that features the best high school teams from Mid-Michigan with Lansing State Journal Lead Prep Writer Brian Calloway. They talk about which teams are the favorite to win, and also dive into the re-seeding and restructuring of playoff highschool sports. Also, Al talks about Providence Head Coach staying put with his current team instead of taking the job offer at the University of Michigan, noting some fan reactions. Ryan Walker, son of WKAR's Brad Walker and freshman picther for Huntington University, joins the show to talk abiut his first year pitching, and how he's rooting for his former High School Eaton Rapids to win the Diamond Classic. Towards the end of the show, Al gives his opinion on the Golden State Warriors and their insane succes they've been having, and says who deserves more praise than what they  have actually received for this success. To finish off, Al gives his thoughts on the confrontation involving Ezekiel Elliott and another male that ended up with Elliott getting arrested, and gives predictions on how this will impact his future with the Dallas Cowboys. 

Episode 1434

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Brian Calloway
Diamond Classic
Ed Outslay
Grand Ledge Baseball
Mason Baseball
Mt. Pleasant Baseball
Fowlerville Baseball
Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant
DeMarcus Cousins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott

Related Content

Current Sports | May 20, 2019

By Jack Kirwan May 20, 2019
LJ Scott vs Maryland photo
Mitch Stringer / USA TODAY Sports

LJ Scott; Cleveland Browns; Magic Johnson; Los Angeles Lakers; Jeanie Buss; Rob Pelinka