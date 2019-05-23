Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | May 23, 2019

By Alec Reo 16 minutes ago

Juwan Howard; John Beilein; Jalen Rose; Jordan Poole; Charles Matthews; Ignas Brazdeikis; Drake; Tom Izzo; Earle Robinson


 Juwan Howard is officially the Head Coach of the University of Michigan's Men's Basketball team. On this episode of Current Sports, Al and Jack Kirwan go over the new hire and what this will mean for U of M's program moving forward. Also, is Drake doing too much on the sidelines during Raptors playoff games? Al also gives his thoughts on that "Charged Up" superfan. To close out the show, Tom Izzo joins the show to talk about the life and legacy of Earle Robinson, former Current Sports host for 39 years, after sadly passing away last weekend. 

