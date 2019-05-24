Related Program: 
Current Sports | May 24, 2019

May 24, 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we lead the show by discussing Game five of the Eastern Conference finals from last night in which the Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 105-99, Al gives his thoughts on Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard and his performance in last night's game and his humble demeanor as one of the best all around players in the NBA. In segment two we discuss an issue that broke yesterday involving New York Jets running back and former MSU football standout Le'Veon Bell and his coach discussing whether he considered trading Bell before he ever suits up for the Jets. We conclude the show like we do every Friday by inviting Johnny Lewis, founder of Blessed Body Training, to give us his workout and healthy eating tips for the week. 

