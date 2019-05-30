Current Sports | May 30, 2019

Vladimir Tarasenko; Zdeno Chara; Charlie McAvoy; Brad Marchand; Tuukka Rask; Alex Pietrangelo; Carl Gunnarsson; Joey Hauser; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Kenny Goins; Marcus Bingham Jr.; Rocket Watts; Steph Curry; DeMarcus Cousins; Kawhi Leonard

Things are getting exciting in the Stanley Cup Finals. On this episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Jack Kirwan takes over as host while Al is away, with Connor Matthes and Alec Reo co-hosting. First, the panel goes over the St. Louis Blues defeating the Boston Bruins last night in overtime, tying the series. They talk about what kind of journeys both teams have gone through to get to the Finals and the momentum change that has occurred. Next, the Current Sports crew talks about Joey Hauser's transfer from Marquette to Michigan State University's Men's Basketball team, but has to ait out for a season. They give their thoughts on how his ineligibility could affect MSU's hyped run this upcoming season. Towards the tail end of the show, the panel talks about the calm before the storm when it comes to the NBA Finals, which takes off Thursday night. They give their predictions on who will win the championship and which players will step up when they are needed.

Episode 1440