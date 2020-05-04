Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | May 4, 2020 | 'The Last Dance' On Dream Team, MJ's Gambling, And Nike Endorsement

Big Ten extends suspension; Don Shula dies; 'The Last Dance' episodes 5 & 6 recap


On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the lates concerning the Big Ten Conference and its extension of the suspension for organized team activities. Find out how long the suspension is now scheduled to last. Also, the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula, has passed away. We also provide takeaways on last night's 'The Last Dance' docuseries, which profiled how Michael Jordan was snatched by the 'Nike' brand, spearheading sneaker / sports marketing culture, Jordan's time with the Dream Team, and the bad press surrounding his gambling. That, and more! 

Episode 1637

