Current Sports | May 6, 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by giving you his thoughts on the Kentucky Derby that took place Saturday. Listen as he gives his opinion on Maximum Security and whether or not he should have been disqualified. In segment two, Al discusses the latest episode of "The Shop" that aired over the weekend where Lebron James discusses Magic Johnson stepping down as President of Basketball Operations for the Los Angeles Lakers. We conclude the show by inviting former Current Sports production assistant and current Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Odessa Jackalopes, Jason Ruff. Jason gives you his thoughts on the NHL playoffs so far and talks about how he has grown during his first year working in Odessa.