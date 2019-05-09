Current Sports | May 9, 2019

MHSAA playoff format changes; Eva Salinas feature; Nick Ward; 2019 NBA Draft

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by dissecting the brand new revisions made to the MHSAA prep sports playoff formats in football and girls and boys basketball and soccer. Al gives his take on the changes and provides you with all of the information you need to know moving forward. In segment two Al plays for you a special involving the oldest member of Lansing's hispanic community, Eva Salinas, as the Lansing Lugnuts celebrated her turning 100 years old on Sunday. We close out the show by discussing Nick Ward's draft stock and Al tells you what he thinks is next for the former MSU forward/center.

Episode 1428