Current Sports | October 1, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 26 seconds ago

MSU Football; Mark Dantonio weekly press conference; Connor Heyward enters transfer portal; California collete athletics bill


Credit Samuel Mikalonis / Flickr

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al kicks off the show by breaking down MSU running back Connor Heyward's decision to enter the transfer portal and end his football career at Michigan State. We follow this monologue with MSU head coach Mark Dantonio's weekly press conference in which he discusses Heyward's transfer as well as previewing Saturday night's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. We close today's episode with Al dissecting the new bill passed in the state of California that will allow student-athletes there to profit off of their likeness. 

Episode 1523

Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
MSU football
mark dantonio weekly press conference
connor heyward enters transfer portal
california bill would allow college athletes to profit off of their likeness

