Current Sports | October 1, 2019

MSU Football; Mark Dantonio weekly press conference; Connor Heyward enters transfer portal; California collete athletics bill

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al kicks off the show by breaking down MSU running back Connor Heyward's decision to enter the transfer portal and end his football career at Michigan State. We follow this monologue with MSU head coach Mark Dantonio's weekly press conference in which he discusses Heyward's transfer as well as previewing Saturday night's matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. We close today's episode with Al dissecting the new bill passed in the state of California that will allow student-athletes there to profit off of their likeness.

Episode 1523