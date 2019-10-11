Related Program: 
Current Sports | October 11, 2019

October 11, 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by discussing some early takeaways from MSU basketball as the team held a practice open to the media yesterday afternoon. Al asks Current Sports engineer Jack Kirwan what he noticed as he attended the practice. In segment two we welcome to the show Katherine Nye, the youngest American woman to become a world champion weighlifter, to give some insight to her journey to fame and what is in store for her moving forward. We conclude today's edition of the show by previewing the MSU and Michigan football games this weekend as the Spartans will travel to Madison to take on the Wisconsin Badgers and the Wolverines will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on the road. 

