Current Sports | October 14, 2019

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we break down for you all hour the disaster that was the Michigan State Spartans falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 38-0. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on everything that went wrong for the Spartans in Madison as MSU falls to 4-3 on the season. Al discusses where this football team goes from here following the debacle and whether or not the "magic" is gone from head coach Mark Dantonio. Tune in tomorrow as we recap tonight's game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

Episode 1530