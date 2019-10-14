Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 14, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 1 hour ago

MSU football; Mark Dantonio; Michigan State vs. Wisconsin; is this Mark Dantonio's last season at MSU


Credit Courtesy photo / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we break down for you all hour the disaster that was the Michigan State Spartans falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 38-0. Listen as Al gives his thoughts on everything that went wrong for the Spartans in Madison as MSU falls to 4-3 on the season.  Al discusses where this football team goes from here following the debacle and whether or not the "magic" is gone from head coach Mark Dantonio. Tune in tomorrow as we recap tonight's game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers. 

Episode 1530

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
MSU football
Mark Dantonio
Is this Mark Dantonio's last season at msu?
MSU vs Wisconsin

Related Content

Current Sports | October 11, 2019

By Jack Kirwan Oct 11, 2019
Tom Izzo
Streeter Lecka / Getty Images North America

MSU basketball; Tom Izzo; Foster Loyer; Cassius Winston; Katherine Nye; MSU Football; Wisconsin Football