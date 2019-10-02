Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 2, 2019

By Jack kirwan 10 seconds ago

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Big Ten Media Day 2019; California fair pay to play bill


Credit MSU Athletics

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we give you wall to wall college basketball coverage as Big Ten media day took place this morning in Chicago, Illinois. Listen as Tom Izzo gives you his thoughts on MSU's team heading into the 2019-2020 season and gives his update on Josh Langford's injury, among other things. We close out today's show by breaking down Izzo's thoughts on the new legislature in California that will allow college athletes in that state to profit off of their likeness.

Episode 1524

