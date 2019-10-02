Current Sports | October 2, 2019

MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Cassius Winston; Big Ten Media Day 2019; California fair pay to play bill

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, we give you wall to wall college basketball coverage as Big Ten media day took place this morning in Chicago, Illinois. Listen as Tom Izzo gives you his thoughts on MSU's team heading into the 2019-2020 season and gives his update on Josh Langford's injury, among other things. We close out today's show by breaking down Izzo's thoughts on the new legislature in California that will allow college athletes in that state to profit off of their likeness.

Episode 1524