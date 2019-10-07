Current Sports | October 7, 2019

MSU Football; Ohio State Football; Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Ryan Day; Weekend Winners

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al breaks down MSU's disappointing loss to Ohio State from Saturday, as the Spartans fell to the Buckeyes 34-10. Listen as Al discusses what went wrong during the game as the Spartans suffered their second loss of the season. Al discusses whether he thinks the Spartans can bounce back and win next week as they travel to Camp Randall to take on the Badgers. Al and engineer Jack Kirwan also discuss if this will be Mark Dantonio's final year. We close the show with our Weekend Winners segment, and tune in tomorrow as Al gives his thoughts on Michigan's victory over Iowa in Ann Arbor Saturday.

Episode 1527