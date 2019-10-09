Related Program: 
Current Sports | October 9, 2019

By Jack Kirwan 31 seconds ago

La'Darius Jefferson; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Curtis Blackwell; Mark Dantonio deposition


Credit Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by discussing the news yesterday that MSU running back La'Darius Jefferson has entered his name into the transfer portal. Al gives his thoughts on where the MSU backfield will go from here following its second loss in as many weeks to transfer. In segment two, Al dissects for you the news that Mark Dantonio will face a seven hour deposition following the conclusion of the 2019-2020 football season due to the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell. 

