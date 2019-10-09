Current Sports | October 9, 2019

La'Darius Jefferson; MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Curtis Blackwell; Mark Dantonio deposition

On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al leads the show by discussing the news yesterday that MSU running back La'Darius Jefferson has entered his name into the transfer portal. Al gives his thoughts on where the MSU backfield will go from here following its second loss in as many weeks to transfer. In segment two, Al dissects for you the news that Mark Dantonio will face a seven hour deposition following the conclusion of the 2019-2020 football season due to the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former MSU football staffer Curtis Blackwell.

Episode 1528