Current Sports Segment Of The Day: Does The Big Ten Tournament Really Matter?

With the Big Ten conference tournament taking place in Chicago, it's another chance for Tom Izzo's team to play its way into a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. However, with the regular season title already locked up, how important is it for MSU men's basketball to win this weekend? Al and engineers Alec Reo and Jack Kirwan look ahead to the weekend on Tuesday's Segment of the Day.