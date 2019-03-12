Related Program: 
Current Sports Segment Of The Day: Does The Big Ten Tournament Really Matter?

By 1 hour ago

Al, Alec and Jack analyze Michigan State's chances heading into this weekend's Big Ten tournament, but is a win in Chicago absolutely necessary?


Al Martin, Alec Reo, and Jack Kirwan inside WKAR's studio S.
Credit WKAR

With the Big Ten conference tournament taking place in Chicago, it's another chance for Tom Izzo's team to play its way into a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. However, with the regular season title already locked up, how important is it for MSU men's basketball to win this weekend? Al and engineers Alec Reo and Jack Kirwan look ahead to the weekend on Tuesday's Segment of the Day.

