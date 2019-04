Now that college basketball is done for the time being, it's time to focus on baseball! Al brings on the voice of the Lansing Lugnuts, Jesse Goldberg-Strassler to talk Lansing-area sports and the start of another minor league baseball season!

Jesse's in his 11th year with the Lugnuts, and with a few new faces on the roster and in the dugout, he gives us the low-down on what to expect in Cooley Law Stadium this season!