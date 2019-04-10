Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on 105.1 FM/AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports Segment of the Day: Magic Johnson Steps Down from the Lakers

By 1 minute ago

Al gives his thoughts on a wild close to the NBA regular season on Wednesday's Segment of the Day.


Credit Al Martin / WKAR

With Magic Johnson stepping down from his role with the Los Angeles Lakers, Al breaks down the shocking move on Wednesday's SOTD.

Tags: 
Magic Johnson
NBA
Current Sports
Al Martin