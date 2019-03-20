Current Sports SOD: Why The Big Ten Tournament Didn't Matter / Callers React

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day Al explains the slight from the NCAA Tournament committee in regards to Michigan State men's basketball. Did the Big Ten Tournament win against Michigan even matter? Callers react as well.

The Current Sports with Al Martin Segment of the Day highlights the decision of the NCAA Tournament committee to place Michigan State men's basketball as a 2-seed in the East region, with top seed Duke. Did the committee even consider the Big Ten Tournament win over Michigan from the Spartans? That, as well as caller reaction on the subject.