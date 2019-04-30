Current Sports Special | Domestic Abuse In The NFL And What Happens To Tyreek Hill

On today's 'Current Sports with Al Martin' we dissect the Tyreek Hill story centered on alleged assault of his 3-year-old son that led to a broken arm.

What should happen to Kansas City Chiefs NFL star Tyreek Hill if found guilty of assault on his 3-year-old son? That's the question we tackle on today's Current Sports with Al Martin. We break down what occurred and play for you the controvercial audio from KCTV between Hill and his fiance discussing the alleged abuse. Al, along with engineers Connor Matthes and Alec Reo, provide passionate commentary, attacking the moral compass of the NFL as it relates to domestic violence.

Episode 1421