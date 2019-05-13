Current Sports Special: A Tribute To The Late Earle Robinson

On Monday’s Current Sports, host Al Martin paid tribute to the late Earle Robinson, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday. Robinson was a longtime on-air personality with WKAR, who was best known for his work as the host of ‘Sportstalk’ radio. Martin dedicated the hour to Robinson, allowing colleagues, friends, and listeners to pay tribute to the revered broadcaster.

Monday’s Current Sports took a break from the regular talk of slam dunks and touchdowns, paying tribute to a man who helped pioneered the sports talk format here in the Lansing area. Earle Robinson, who worked at WKAR from 1974 until his retirement in 2013, died at the age of 71 on Saturday.

Robinson co-hosted WKAR’s first sports call-in show called “Sportstalk” with the great Jim Adams, later manning the show solo after the retirement of Adams.

Al invites fellow broadcaster and longtime friend of Robinson, Jack Ebling to share thoughts and memories. Also, our very own Scott Pohl, who was a longtime collegue of Earle's joins the conversation to discuss Earl's legacy. Callers and comments, including Al's, fill the rest of the hour.

A fitting tribute to a giant of a man in the broacasting world here in Mid-Michigan.

Episode 1430