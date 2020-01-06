Dave Chappelle: The Mark Twain Prize | Special

Tue. Jan. 7 at 9pm on WKAR-HD | This newly-reimagined PBS program honors comedian, actor, writer, and producer Dave Chappelle, through a performance to celebrate his receipt of the 22nd annual Mark Twain Prize.

Chappelle is an internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor whose trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame. Arguably the most-touring comic on the circuit, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years.

The Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain. As a social commentator, satirist, and creator of characters, Clemens was a fearless observer of society, who startled many while delighting and informing many more with his uncompromising perspective of social injustice and personal folly. He revealed the great truth of humor when he said, “against the assault of laughter nothing can stand.”