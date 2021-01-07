A Day in the Life of America | Independent Lens

Mon. Jan. 11 at 10pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | On July 4, 2017, more than 90 film crews across the country capture one day in the life of America.

Americans are seen in the midst of life, liberty and their particular pursuits of happiness, creating an unflinching snapshot of the depth and breadth of the American experience.



Shot over the course of a single day, across all 50 states in America plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, A Day in the Life of America is a powerful new documentary that captures a portrait of a nation in a time of tumult. Directed by Oscar-winning actor and accomplished musician Jared Leto, the film conveys the wide-ranging beliefs, experiences, and struggles of Americans from all walks of life, showing alternately beautiful and provocative glimpses into the diversity and division of the United States.

Opening in the early dawn of July 4, 2017, the film shares vignettes from individuals and communities across the United States as the nation prepares for a day of celebrations... or in some cases, protests. Among the documentary’s wide-ranging subjects are the first openly transgender woman in New York’s Hasidic Jewish community; an interracial, same-sex couple in Texas; a First Nations community in South Dakota; a female truck driver in Wisconsin; Ku Klux Klan members preparing for a demonstration in Charlottesville and a family in a neighborhood of Chicago wracked by gun violence.



