Deadlines approach to remove shanties from Michigan waters

  • Ice fishing huts on ice.
    Ice fishing huts spread out on the ice.
Even though the weather's still plenty cold, the time is fast approaching to remove ice fishing shanties from Michigan waters in preparation for the spring thaw.

The Department of Natural Resources says shanties must be removed before the ice is unable to safely support them. Once temperatures rise, ice quickly can become unsafe for anglers to retrieve their property.

The deadline is Friday at midnight for removal from waters in the northern Lower Peninsula and Michigan-Wisconsin boundary waters. For all Upper Peninsula counties, shanties must be removed by midnight March 31.

Shanties can be used after the mandatory removal dates but must be hauled off the ice each day.

Owners whose structures fall through the ice can be jailed for up to 30 days and fined.

