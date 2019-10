Sat., Oct. 5, 9pm on WKAR-HD | Watch this drama as a detective and his team solve murders on a beautiful Caribbean island.

Death in paradise returns for a third season of impossible murders! It opens with the shocking murder of DI Richard Poole, an event which heralds the new detective, DI Humprey doesn't make the greatest first impression, but with a razor-sharp insight into crime solving, he'll win the team around and prove he's man for the job.