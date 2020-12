Governor extends COVID restrictions. A correspondents edition of Off the Record.

The panel discusses the extension of COVID restrictions, the president and Texas take aim at the Michigan vote count and a Detroit lawmaker is disciplined for a Facebook posting. A correspondents edition of Off the Record. Panelists Kathy Gray, Jonathan Oosting, Abigail Censky and Kyle Melinn join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick to discuss the week in Michigan government and politics.