Deer Hunt To Continue In Ann Arbor After City Council Vote

By 51 minutes ago
  • The City of Ann Arbor Sign
    The City of Ann Arbor / Facebook

Hunting deer in the city of Ann Arbor will continue as part of efforts to control the deer population.

WXYZ-TV reports City Council during a meeting that began Monday night rejected an amendment that would have put a stop to the culling of deer.

The vote came after supporters and opponents of the hunts involving sharpshooters turned out to voice their opinions on the issue.

Backers of the hunts say the lethal efforts have cut down on deer destroying vegetation and helped curb crashes involving deer.

Opponents say the hunts are disruptive, dangerous and aren't needed.

The Ann Arbor News reports the city's fourth-annual deer cull took place in January, with 112 deer killed, and city-hired sharpshooters now have killed a total of 386 deer in Ann Arbor since 2016.

