Democrat Hoadley Launches Run Against GOP Congressman Upton

  • (L to R) State Rep. John Hoadley (D) and US Rep. Fred Upton (R)
Democratic state Rep. Jon Hoadley is launching a campaign to unseat longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan.

Hoadley, who announced his run Monday, has represented the Kalamazoo area since 2015. He says he's tired of "watching those with so much tell the rest of us that we haven't earned anything at all." Upton has been in Congress for more than 32 years. His 4 percentage point victory in the 6th District last year — the narrowest of his career — has buoyed Democrats before 2020. Hoadley owns a liberal public affairs business and has organized ballot measures advancing LGBTQ equality. He says it's time to face the country's challenges with "fresh ideas." Upton's campaign says he's focused on bipartisan issues like improving the economy and combatting contaminated water.

