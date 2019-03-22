Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell Weighs In On Mueller Investigation By editor • 3 minutes ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who sits on both the House Judiciary and Intel committees, about the recently filed report from special counsel Robert Mueller. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.