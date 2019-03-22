Related Programs: 
Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell Weighs In On Mueller Investigation

3 minutes ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who sits on both the House Judiciary and Intel committees, about the recently filed report from special counsel Robert Mueller.