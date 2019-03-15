Detroit-Area Mosques Boost Security In Wake of Attacks

  • Detroit
    Detroit
Detroit-area Muslim leaders are working with police to boost security in the wake of deadly attacks on two New Zealand mosques.

Imam Hassan Qazwini of the Islamic Institute in Dearborn Heights said mosque officials have spoken with authorities about increasing security, "especially during Friday prayers."

Imam Mohannad Hakeem says he expects local police to "go out of their way to help our community members feel secure." He also expects "a lot of awesome non-Muslim neighbors to show up and provide support."

Dearborn Police Chief Ron Haddad, whose city has several mosques in and around it, says officers are boosting patrols "in light of what occurred in New Zealand."

The area has a large Muslim population of varying races and ethnicities.

At least 49 people were killed in the Christchurch attacks.

