Detroit Auto Show Announces New Summer Events

The North American International Auto Show in Detroit is moving to the summer in 2020.

Instead of the traditional January dates, The Detroit Auto Dealers Association is planning a summer auto show, much of it outdoors.

North American International Auto Show Executive Director Rod Alberts says the first-ever June show will boast nearly two-million square feet of experiences both indoors at the former Cobo Center, now known as the TCF Center, and Hart Plaza along Detroit’s riverfront.

One new activity at the show will be “drifting” on the TCF Center parking ramp rooftop. 2020 auto show chairman Doug North says “drifting” at the show is like “playing Fast and Furious,” continuing that “you’ll smell tires burn on the rooftop, and maybe even on the streets below.”

Also coming to the show will be an event called Motor Bella, featuring ultra-high end carmakers from England and Italy like Rolls Royce and Ferrari, the name, a blend of the British motoring tradition and the Italian word for beautiful. Motor Bella begins on June 5th.

Officials say the added 14 acres of outdoor space nearly doubles the auto show’s size, and carmakers lining up for openings are close to reaching the show’s capacity.