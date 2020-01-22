Detroit Symphony Orchestra | Live Concert Special

Fri. Jan 24 at 10:40 am on 90.5 FM | The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has just signed a new musical director!

Violinist Augustin Hadelich will join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra to play the exhilarating 1st Violin Concerto by Niccolo Paganini, the Romantic composer who, legend says, sold his soul for his violin virtuosity. Then, conductor Jader Bignamini, the DSO’s newly announced DSO Music Director Designate leads the DSO through the symphonic hallucination that is Hector Berlioz’ Symphonie fantastique.