Detroit Venue Renamed For Aretha Franklin Gets New Sign

There's one more sign a Detroit riverfront concert venue has been renamed after Aretha Franklin.

Workers on Thursday were taking down the Chene Park sign outside the venue and putting up one reflecting the name change. It features a stylized signature of the Queen of Soul's first name.

Mayor Mike Duggan told mourners at Franklin's funeral in August the name would be changed to Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, saying "when Aretha Franklin sang, it sounded like the voice of Detroit."

Days later, City Council unanimously approved it.

The facility is known for its outdoor stage and summer concerts, and hosted a Franklin tribute show last summer. She performed at Chene Park in 2015 to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The 2019 season starts in June.

Franklin died Aug. 16 at 76.

