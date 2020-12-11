A Different Holiday Season | Dec. 11, 2020

Notes from Susi



Dear Friends,



Life is a little different this holiday season. We’re doing virtual holiday meals, contactless cookie drops, and wearing masks in addition to hats and mittens. Despite this difference, WKAR wants to know how you’re meeting the moment and coping. We invite you to share your moments of joy with WKAR Radio as part of a new series called, Messages from the Mitten.

Then get ready to enjoy a variety of holiday specials on WKAR Radio and TV. Tune in tonight to MSU in Concert as Professor David Rayl leads the students of the MSU Symphony Orchestra, the MSU Choral Union, University Chorale, State Singers, and student soloists in a rebroadcast of their 2015 performance of Handel’s Messiah. On Sunday, Peanuts fans can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the gang on their classic Christmas adventure. Monday, delight in this year's Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.



To help you make the best of the holiday season, PBS has rounded up some of your favorite programs to bring back for a limited time. Stream and enjoy once again Call the Midwife Holiday Special, Woodstock, Dogs That Changed the World, and more.



Wishing you joy,

Susi Elkins

General Manager and Director of Broadcasting

WKAR Public Media