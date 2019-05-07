Discrimination Complaints Target Grand Rapids Police Department

Michigan’s Civil Rights office is investigating 23 complaints accusing the Grand Rapids Police Department of discrimination.

The office said Tuesday that more than 80 people spoke about their interactions with police and their concerns about the department at two “listening sessions” in March.

 

Interim Police Chief David Kiddle says the “department is committed to transparency” and welcomes a review.

 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center last month filed complaints against the department on behalf of several people of Latino descent.

 

The complaints allege police discriminated against a mentally ill war veteran in November by contacting immigration officials even though he’s a U.S. citizen. 

 

They said another officer drew a gun on a 15-year-old who jaywalked and pulled away from the officer.

