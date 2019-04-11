Divisions | DSO Live

Fri., Apr. 12, 2019, 10:40am on 90.5 FM | It's the Detroit Symphony Orchestra from historic, acoustically acclaimed Orchestra Hall.

Ludovic Morlot leads Divisions, a powerful new work by Sebastian Currier written in commemoration of World War I; followed by Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto, which remains one of his most seamless, poetic works. Plus, Prokofiev’s triumphant Fifth Symphony.

NOTE: Due to unexpected circumstances, pianist Hélène Grimaud's live performance of Piano Concerto No. 4 will not be a part of this broadcast. A recorded version of the piece will be heard in place of the live performance. All other portions of this program will be live.

Ludovic Morlot, conductor

On the Program

SEBASTIAN CURRIER Divisions

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5