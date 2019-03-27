Doc Martin Season 8 Kick-Off | SPECIAL SCREENING

FREE – Thu., Apr. 4, 7pm at WKAR | Calling all Doc Martin fans! Join us for a special screening of the first episode of SEASON 8! | RESERVE SEATS HERE

By popular demand!

Join fellow Doc Martin fans at WKAR for this special screening of the full first episode of season 8 -- before it airs on WKAR-TV!

As Season 8 begins, Louisa and Martin are back together, but family life proves to be stressful. There is also a newcomer in town, and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.

Stick around after the film for Doc Martin trivia and a chance to win some fun prizes!

This event is free, but registration is recommended.

Doc Martin Season 8 Kick-Off | Thu. Apr. 4, 7 p.m. | RESERVE SEATS HERE

WHERE

Communication Arts & Sciences Building, WKAR Studios, 404 Wilson Road, on the campus of Michigan State University.

PARKING

Parking is free after 6 p.m. in the adjacent Trowbridge Road parking ramp.

Parking address: 1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

MORE ABOUT THE EPISODE

Mysterious Ways. After successfully rekindling their relationship, Louisa and Martin are living together again, but Louisa finds herself juggling too many responsibilities at once. As Portwenn prepares for a wedding, Bert hopes to profit from the festivities.

BROADCAST PREMIERE

Doc Martin Season 8 premieres Sat., Apr. 6 at 9 p.m. on WKAR TV. Repeats Sun. Apr. 7 at 7 p.m.