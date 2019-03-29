Doc Martin | Season 8 | WKAR TV

Sat. , Apr. 6 9PM on WKAR - HD 23.1 | The popular British drama Doc Martin is back for an eight season on WKAR! 

After successfully rekindling their relationship, Louisa and Martin are living together again, but Louisa finds herself juggling too many responsibilities at once. As Portwenn prepares for a wedding, Bert hopes to profit from the festivities.

MORE ABOUT DOC MARTIN
Doc Martin stars Martin Clunes as the brash “Doc” Martin Ellingham who finds himself back home in a Cornish village after his illustrious medical career in London goes awry. The townspeople are not used to the doctor’s blunt opinions and insensitive manners, often leading to mayhem in the town of Portwenn. Caroline Catz plays school teacher Louisa Glasson for whom Doc Martin finds it difficult to express his romantic feelings.

FREE – Thu., Apr. 4, 7pm at WKAR | Calling all Doc Martin fans! Join us for a special screening of the first episode of SEASON 8! | RESERVE SEATS HERE