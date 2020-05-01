Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk Doctor Gives Advice On How To Exercise Safely During The Pandemic By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things Considered on 90.5 WKARAll Things Considered on AM 870 NewsTalk ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on May 1, 2020 10:04 pm Sports medicine expert Dr. Benjamine Levine answers listener questions about playing sports and exercising during the pandemic. ShareTweetEmail