Dolly Parton & Friends: 50 Years at the Opry | Support WKAR

A celebration of the country music legend's 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, this special captures Dolly Parton delivering some of her biggest hits on one of the most iconic stages in the world.

Fifty years after first playing Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for the first time, the iconic Dolly Parton returns for a one-off, star-studded night packed with hits.



Dolly takes to the stage and performs a medley of her greatest hits with her trademark charisma and pizzazz. A gift to her fans, this glorious celebration features old favorites; new interviews with Parton; and guest appearances by some of her superstar friends, including Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Chris Janson, Toby Keith, Margo Price, Hank Williams Jr. and more, who join Dolly for festive shenanigans and memorable performances.



A one-night special event with a true legend, this 50th-anniversary concert is a joy from start to finish, proving that Dolly is as vibrant and entertaining as ever.



