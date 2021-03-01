Downton Abbey Returns! | Support WKAR

  • Highclere Castle
    Highclere Castle.
    Courtesy / PBS

Sun. Mar. 7 at 8pm on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Join in a nostalgic celebration of one of the most successful British dramas ever, Downton AbbeyWatch and call for special offers. 

Celebrating the September 2019 premiere of the feature film, WKAR presents Downton Abbey. Hosted by Jim Carter, who played the Crawley family’s much-loved butler, Mr. Carson, Downton Abbey Returns! features new interviews with the cast, writer and creator Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame.

This will also include video clips of emotional moments from all six seasons as well as footage from the movie that was released in theaters in September 2019.

