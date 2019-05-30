Downton Abbey Returns! | WKAR Speical

Sun. June 2, 7pm on WKAR- HD 23.1 | Join in A nostalgic celebration one of the most successful British drama ever, Downton Abbey. Watch and call for special offers or GIVE NOW HERE.

In anticipation of the September 2019 premiere of the upcoming feature film, WKAR presents Downton Abbey. Hosted by Jim Carter, who played the Crawley family’s much-loved butler, Mr. Carson, “Downton Abbey Returns!” features new interviews with the cast, writer and creator Julian Fellowes and executive producer Gareth Neame. This will also include video clips of emotional moments from all six seasons as well as exclusive sneak peaks from the upcoming movie currently in production that’s expected to be released in theaters Sept. 20, 2019.

