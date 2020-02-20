Up In The Dumps: MI Landfill Volume Is Growing

A new report finds annual solid waste disposal in Michigan landfills has steadily increased since 2013.

Michigan residents and businesses generated over eight percent more solid waste last year than in 2018.

The amount of landfill refuse that Michigan imports from 12 states and Canada was down about one percent.

Christina Miller with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says the state runs an efficient solid waste planning system.

“Because of that, we have a lot of capacity available in the state of Michigan,” Miller says. “Therefore, it’s cheaper to dispose of waste in Michigan than other states and especially Canada.”

Miller says the state is shifting from a disposal practice to a more robust recycling structure.

She predicts that will ultimately reduce the amount of waste ending up each year in landfills.