Dysfunctional Families Unite for MSU Opera Theater's Double Bill

MSU Opera Theater Director Melanie Helton discusses their pairing of one-act Operas opening this week with WKAR's Jamie Paisley.
"She uses the word 'Babbino' which in Italian is almost like saying Daddy-Waddy.'" - Melanie Helton
Under the direction of Melanie Helton and the baton of Steven Mosteller, the MSU Opera Theater Performs two one-act operas, Rossini’s Silken Ladder and Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi this Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MSU Auditorium’s Fairchild Theater. More information at music.msu.edu