Dysfunctional Families Unite for MSU Opera Theater's Double Bill

  • The cast of MSU Opera Theater's 'Gianni Schicchi'
    Jamie Paisley

MSU Opera Theater Director Melanie Helton discusses their pairing of one-act Operas opening this week with WKAR's Jamie Paisley.


"She uses the word 'Babbino' which in Italian is almost like saying Daddy-Waddy.'" - Melanie Helton

Under the direction of Melanie Helton and the baton of Steven Mosteller, the MSU Opera Theater Performs two one-act operas, Rossini’s Silken Ladder and Puccini’s  Gianni Schicchi this Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at MSU Auditorium’s Fairchild Theater. More information at music.msu.edu

opera
MSU College of Music
college of music
theater

