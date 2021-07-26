East Lansing's Musical Chairs Continue With Seven City Council Members On November Ballot

By 2 hours ago

East Lansing City Hall appears in a file photo.
Credit Courtesy / City of East Lansing

The game of musical chairs on the East Lansing City Council continues with seven candidates running for three seats in the Nov. 2 election.

Five candidates — Daniel Bollman, George Brookover, Adam DeLay, Chuck Grigsby and incumbent Dana Watson — filed this month to compete for two seats serving full, four-year terms.

There’s also a partial, two-year term coming open. That’s the seat vacated by former Mayor Pro Tem Mark Meadows. Both Meadows and former Mayor Ruth Beier resigned mid-meeting last year during a disagreement over terminating the city attorney’s contract.

The rest of the council appointed Watson and Ron Bacon to fill the vacancies until the next election.

Beier’s term, now filled by Watson, expires at the end of this year. But Meadows’ term still has two years left and now Bacon and challenger Mikey Manuel are running to fill the remainder.

Councilmember Aaron Stephens became East Lansing’s new mayor after both Beier and Meadows resigned.

But soon Stephens, too, is resigning.

Stephens told the rest of the council this month he will be leaving Aug. 11 for a graduate program at Harvard’s Kennedy School for Public Policy. Council members plan to appoint a replacement who will serve the last few months of Stephens’ term through the end of 2021.

East Lansing’s elections are nonpartisan. The deadline to appear on the November ballot has passed, but candidates have until Oct. 22 to run as write-ins.

Tags: 
Aaron Stephens
2021 Election
City of Lansing
Asymmetric Politics

Related Content

East Lansing Mayor To Step Down And Attend Graduate School at Harvard

By & Jul 14, 2021
Aaron Stephens photo
Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU

Updated Wednesday, July 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET

 

East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens is submitting his letter of resignation to the city clerk Wednesday, effective August 11.


 

East Lansing City Council Asks Prosecutors To Reconsider Charging People With Disorderly Conduct

By Jul 23, 2021
police car
Courtesy / East Lansing Police Dept.

The East Lansing City Council wants prosecutors to be more discerning when charging people with disorderly conduct.

Council members adopted a resolution in July dealing with instances when police recommend the charge to prosecutors.

Meet New EL Council Members Watson, Bacon

By Aug 24, 2020
Dana Watson, Aaron Stephens and Ron Bacon photo
Courtesy photo / City of East Lansing

Earlier this summer, two members of the East Lansing city council abruptly resigned during a meeting, when they lost a 3-to-2 vote to terminate the city attorney’s contract. The application process that followed resulted in two historic appointments for the city, marking the first time people of color comprised a majority on the council.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl talked with Dana Watson and Ron Bacon about joining the council.