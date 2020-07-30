EL Council Sets Interviews With Finalists For Council Appointments

A list of 23 applicants for two vacancies on the East Lansing city council has been narrowed down to 13 people who will be interviewed.

The council held an online meeting Wednesday to discuss the applicants and the questions to be asked in the interviews. Each named eight of the applicants, and 13 names emerged. The finalists will be interviewed during sessions Thursday evening and Friday morning, and the two appointees will be chosen on Saturday. All meetings are open to the public online.

The vacancies were created by the sudden resignations of then-mayor Ruth Beier and former mayor Mark Meadows over the decision to terminate the contract of the city attorney in October.

Mayor pro-tem Aaron Stephens ascended to the mayor’s post. Jessy Gregg is now mayor pro-tem.